Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Featured Articles Latest Articles RSS Feed

News :: Shop With A Cop Event Provides Local Kids With An Unforgettable Christmas Shopping Experience
A group of 23 area children experienced a one-of-a-kind Christmas shopping trip on Friday, December 16. For the thirtieth straight year officers paired with local kids to fulfill holiday wish lists during the annual Shop With a Cop event sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Police Officer’s Association. 

More than 30 off-duty police officers, civilian employees, and members of the LSPD Explorers Group joined together to assist the kids through the aisles at the Lee’s Summit Wal-Mart located at 1000 NE Sam Walton Lane in Lee’s Summit. 
FULL STORY »

 News :: CDBG Application Forms Available Online Beginning Jan. 13 for Program Year 2017-2018
The City will soon begin accepting applications for the 2017-18 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funding to support eligible programs and projects sponsored by eligible public agencies or not-for-profit organizations. Individuals are not eligible to apply. The application forms will be available online on Jan. 13, 2017. Completed applications will be accepted by the City from Jan. 16 through Feb. 17, 2017 and funds will become available after July 1, 2017. 
FULL STORY »

 News :: Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
At the end of the December 8, regular session, Councilmember Chris Moreno asked the council to work with the City Manager and Police Chief Travis Forbes to reach out to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to open an investigation into "all purchases, transactions, communications involving any bids or purchases that may have violated state law, city law or policy, and the communications involving those" pursuant to Section 3.11 of the City Charter.  
FULL STORY »
News
 News RSS Feed
One Man Injured In Airplane Crash In Lee's Summit
On 12/31/16 at 7:45 a.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the area of NE Chipman Road and NE Douglas Street in regards to a plane crash.
...
FULL STORY »
Payments For Jackson County Tax Bills Accepted At City Hall
It's that time of year when Jackson County Personal Property and/or Real Estate tax bills arrive
FULL STORY »
New Year Fireworks Prohibited
Just a reminder, the use of any fireworks to celebrate the New Year is prohibited in the City of Lee's Summit.
FULL STORY »
Obituaries
 Obituaries RSS Feed
Donna Lee Brown
Donna Lee Brown, 81, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on December 26, 2016, at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO.  

...
FULL STORY »
Jack William Colbern
Jack William Colbern, 83, loving father and devoted husband passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23.

Visitation will be held...
FULL STORY »
Wilma Jean Goddard
Mrs. Wilma Jean Goddard, age 84, of Republic, Mo., died on Dec. 10, 2016 in Magnolia Square Nursing and Rehab, Springfield, Mo. 

...
FULL STORY »
Opinion
 Opinion RSS Feed
Editorial: The Year That Was 2016
The clock is winding down on the year that was 2016. For a lot of us, 2017 cannot get here quite fast enough.
FULL STORY »
LSCRG Applauds Ballot Measure, Looks To Next Steps In Recall Of CM Chris Moreno
On Dec. 15, the Lee’s Summit City Council took the necessary next steps in a process begun...
FULL STORY »
Letter To The Editor: Dear LSR7 Citizens And Staff
Over the last three months under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. David Benson, the school district has brought forth more than one hundred...
FULL STORY »
Sports
 Sports RSS Feed
What I REID Into It: Kansas City Hosts Denver
On Christmas Day, many kids will get presents that involve bouncing, such as a new...
FULL STORY »
Meet A Maverick: Jacob Doty #15
Since arriving in Missouri, Jacob Doty has helped the Mavericks with an uptick in team scoring
FULL STORY »
Meet A Maverick: Shawn Pauly
Missouri Mavericks rookie forward Shawn Pauly has been impressive so far in this his first season as a Maverick as well as a Pro hockey player

...
FULL STORY »
Scouting News
 Scouting News RSS Feed
New Eagle Scout: Ryan Austin Kallenberger
In July of 2010 Ryan Austin Kallenberger became a Scout. He earned each...
FULL STORY »
New Eagle Scout: T. William “Willie” Trafton III
T. William “Willie” Trafton III became a Scout in May of 2012 and worked his way up the ranks...
FULL STORY »
Annual Boy Scout Christmas Tree Lot
Boy Scout Troop 366 is holding their annual Christmas Tree Lot again this year
FULL STORY »
VFW News
 VFW News RSS Feed
VFW Scholarship Winners
VFW Post 5789 is pleased to announce the winners of their first annual scholarship competition in each of the three public high schools in Lee’s Summit.
FULL STORY »
VFW Corned Beef & Cabbage Meal on Saturday, March 15

The VFW Post 5789 Ladies Auxiliary will again be hosting a Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal on Saturday March...

FULL STORY »
VFW Voice Of Democracy Winner

Jordan Hoffman, the District 5 winner of the Voice of Democracy program and an LSHS sophomore

FULL STORY »
Lee's Summit City Updates
 Lee's Summit City Updates RSS Feed
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session

Thursday,...
FULL STORY »
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
FULL STORY »
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
FULL STORY »
Police Blotter
 Police Blotter RSS Feed
Police Blotter December 12 through December 14, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
FULL STORY »
Police Blotter: December 5 through December 11, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
FULL STORY »
Police Blotter November 28 through December 4, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
FULL STORY »
Election-Legals
 Election-Legals RSS Feed
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
FULL STORY »
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to 
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
FULL STORY »
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015
Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015

                Click to...
FULL STORY »
Help Wanted
 Help Wanted RSS Feed
Profile Cabinet Design
Profile Cabinet Design is growing and looking for talented, self-motivated, reliable and organized individuals to add to our team! Positive attitude...
FULL STORY »
Farmworker 10 mos
Farmworker 10 mos. PECC (Titonka IA)
FULL STORY »
Help Wanted ~ August 9 2014
Help Wanted ~ August 2, 2014
FULL STORY »
Classifieds
Classifieds RSS Feed
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONS
Lee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
FULL STORY »
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,251
Letter To The Editor: New Superintendent
Page Views: 2,172
One Man Injured In Airplane Crash In Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,375
Letter To The Editor: Dear LSR7 Citizens And Staff
Page Views: 1,022
Donna Lee Brown
Page Views: 747
Shop With A Cop Event Provides Local Kids With An Unforgettable Christmas Shopping Experience
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
What I REID Into It KC Chiefs vs New England Patriots
What I REID Into It KC Chiefs vs New England Patriots
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio