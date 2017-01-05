Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Featured Articles Latest Articles RSS Feed

News :: City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute
The related City ordinance has been renewed on an annual basis since 1991.

Six months have passed since the Tribune published “Ethics Law Violations On City Council: Diane Forte's Conflict of Interest”. In that time, Councilwoman Forte and City Manager Steve Arbo have both made claims that they were unaware of State Statute 105.450. 
FULL STORY »

 News :: Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
FULL STORY »

 News :: Audit Report Brought Before Council
Representatives from RubinBrown LLP, certified public accountants and business consultants, presented their findings related to the purchasing, accounts payable, and procurement processes of the City of Lee’s Summit to the City Council during the first Regular Session of the new year. 

City has released the Audit today, January 5, 2017 
FULL STORY »
News
 News RSS Feed
City's Crews Ended Operations at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15
The City's crews ended operations at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, due to warming temperatures and improved conditions. 
FULL STORY »
Parole Violation Suspect Wanted In Questioning For Shooting At A Trooper
Suspect At Large In Saline County For Assault On Law Enforcement Officer
FULL STORY »
10th Anniversary Celebration
Summit Pointe Elementary will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special event scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 3
FULL STORY »
Obituaries
 Obituaries RSS Feed
Jeffrey D. Creager
Jeffrey D. Creager was put upon this Earth on July 14th, 1966. On January 5th, 2017 God called him home. 
FULL STORY »
E. Jack Purnell
Jack Purnell passed away on January 6, 2017.  Funeral services will be 11:00AM Thursday at the Langsford Funeral Home.  

...
FULL STORY »
Jill (Gromer) Ladas
M. Jill Ladas, 73, Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on Saturday December 24, 2016 at Kansas City Hospice House.

A...
FULL STORY »
Opinion
 Opinion RSS Feed
If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board)
If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board) then the individuals should educate themselves about the position and...
FULL STORY »
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: The Lord Fights for You: Martin Luther King and Jesus Christ
Deuteronomy 7:21  “You shall not be terrified of them; for the Lord your God, the great and awesome God, is among you.”

FULL STORY »
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: Christmas Carol #4 and Jesus Christ: “O Come O Come Emmanuel” (#Emma&Jordanlive)
Matthew 1:22-23  “This took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: ‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they...
FULL STORY »
Sports
 Sports RSS Feed
What I REID Into It: Playoffs - Chiefs vs. Steelers
Welcome Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC playoffs

FULL STORY »
What I REID Into It: Playoffs Bye Week
The Kansas City Chiefs, under the regime of GM John Dorsey and Head Coach Andy Reid, continue to make progress since their arrival in 2013

...
FULL STORY »
Meet A Maverick: Kyle Schempp
When Mavericks hockey fans cheer this season about a wonderful result by...
FULL STORY »
Scouting News
 Scouting News RSS Feed
New Eagle Scout: Ryan Austin Kallenberger
In July of 2010 Ryan Austin Kallenberger became a Scout. He earned each...
FULL STORY »
New Eagle Scout: T. William “Willie” Trafton III
T. William “Willie” Trafton III became a Scout in May of 2012 and worked his way up the ranks...
FULL STORY »
Annual Boy Scout Christmas Tree Lot
Boy Scout Troop 366 is holding their annual Christmas Tree Lot again this year
FULL STORY »
VFW News
 VFW News RSS Feed
VFW Scholarship Winners
VFW Post 5789 is pleased to announce the winners of their first annual scholarship competition in each of the three public high schools in Lee’s Summit.
FULL STORY »
VFW Corned Beef & Cabbage Meal on Saturday, March 15

The VFW Post 5789 Ladies Auxiliary will again be hosting a Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal on Saturday March...

FULL STORY »
VFW Voice Of Democracy Winner

Jordan Hoffman, the District 5 winner of the Voice of Democracy program and an LSHS sophomore

FULL STORY »
Lee's Summit City Updates
 Lee's Summit City Updates RSS Feed
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session

Thursday,...
FULL STORY »
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
FULL STORY »
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
FULL STORY »
Police Blotter
 Police Blotter RSS Feed
Police Blotter: January 2, 2017 through January 8, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
FULL STORY »
Police Blotter: December 27, 2016 to January 3, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
FULL STORY »
Police Blotter December 19 through December 26, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
FULL STORY »
Election-Legals
 Election-Legals RSS Feed
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
FULL STORY »
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to 
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
FULL STORY »
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015
Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015

                Click to...
FULL STORY »
Classifieds
Classifieds RSS Feed
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONS
Lee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
FULL STORY »
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,821
Parole Hearing Nears Again As City Remembers
Page Views: 4,657
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 3,843
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Page Views: 2,907
BREAKING: Lee's Summit Students Returning Home Delayed by Accident
Page Views: 1,861
City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
From Snow Day To State Of Emergency
From Snow Day To State Of Emergency
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio