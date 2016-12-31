|
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
A group of 23 area children experienced a one-of-a-kind Christmas shopping trip on Friday, December 16. For the thirtieth straight year officers paired with local kids to fulfill holiday wish lists during the annual Shop With a Cop event sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Police Officer’s Association.
More than 30 off-duty police officers, civilian employees, and members of the LSPD Explorers Group joined together to assist the kids through the aisles at the Lee’s Summit Wal-Mart located at 1000 NE Sam Walton Lane in Lee’s Summit.
|The City will soon begin accepting applications for the 2017-18 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funding to support eligible programs and projects sponsored by eligible public agencies or not-for-profit organizations. Individuals are not eligible to apply. The application forms will be available online on Jan. 13, 2017. Completed applications will be accepted by the City from Jan. 16 through Feb. 17, 2017 and funds will become available after July 1, 2017.
|At the end of the December 8, regular session, Councilmember Chris Moreno asked the council to work with the City Manager and Police Chief Travis Forbes to reach out to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to open an investigation into "all purchases, transactions, communications involving any bids or purchases that may have violated state law, city law or policy, and the communications involving those" pursuant to Section 3.11 of the City Charter.
Donna Lee BrownDonna Lee Brown, 81, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on December 26, 2016, at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO.
Jack William ColbernJack William Colbern, 83, loving father and devoted husband passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23.
Wilma Jean GoddardMrs. Wilma Jean Goddard, age 84, of Republic, Mo., died on Dec. 10, 2016 in Magnolia Square Nursing and Rehab, Springfield, Mo.
Editorial: The Year That Was 2016The clock is winding down on the year that was 2016. For a lot of us, 2017 cannot get here quite fast enough.
LSCRG Applauds Ballot Measure, Looks To Next Steps In Recall Of CM Chris MorenoOn Dec. 15, the Lee’s Summit City Council took the necessary next steps in a process begun...
Letter To The Editor: Dear LSR7 Citizens And StaffOver the last three months under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. David Benson, the school district has brought forth more than one hundred...
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
Police Blotter December 12 through December 14, 2016
Police Blotter: December 5 through December 11, 2016
Police Blotter November 28 through December 4, 2016
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Profile Cabinet DesignProfile Cabinet Design is growing and looking for talented, self-motivated, reliable and organized individuals to add to our team! Positive attitude...
Farmworker 10 mosFarmworker 10 mos. PECC (Titonka IA)
Help Wanted ~ August 9 2014Help Wanted ~ August 2, 2014
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONSLee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
What I REID Into It KC Chiefs vs New England Patriots