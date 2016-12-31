Lee's Summit Tribune

A group of 23 area children experienced a one-of-a-kind Christmas shopping trip on Friday, December 16. For the thirtieth straight year officers paired with local kids to fulfill holiday wish lists during the annual Shop With a Cop event sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Police Officer’s Association.





More than 30 off-duty police officers, civilian employees, and members of the LSPD Explorers Group joined together to assist the kids through the aisles at the Lee’s Summit Wal-Mart located at 1000 NE Sam Walton Lane in Lee’s Summit.