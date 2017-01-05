Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
News :: City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute
The related City ordinance has been renewed on an annual basis since 1991.

Six months have passed since the Tribune published “Ethics Law Violations On City Council: Diane Forte's Conflict of Interest”. In that time, Councilwoman Forte and City Manager Steve Arbo have both made claims that they were unaware of State Statute 105.450. 
 News :: Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
 News :: Audit Report Brought Before Council
Representatives from RubinBrown LLP, certified public accountants and business consultants, presented their findings related to the purchasing, accounts payable, and procurement processes of the City of Lee’s Summit to the City Council during the first Regular Session of the new year. 

City has released the Audit today, January 5, 2017 
News
Local students selected to perform at 58th presidential inauguration
When the 45th president of the United States is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, the Missouri State University Chorale will be front and center. The Chorale,...
Presidential Inaugural Committee Releases Inaugural Parade Information
Monday, January 16, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced those participating in the inaugural parade in the order of planned appearance....
Twelve file for three seats on LS R-7 Board of Education
Twelve candidates have filed for three positions on the Lee's Summit R-7 School District Board of Education. Filing closed for R-7 Board of Education...
Obituaries
Verdie Niblack
Services were held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Family and friends may visit 9am-10:30am on Tuesday, January 17 with services at...
Jeffrey D. Creager
Jeffrey D. Creager was put upon this Earth on July 14th, 1966. On January 5th, 2017 God called him home. 
E. Jack Purnell
Jack Purnell passed away on January 6, 2017.  Funeral services will be 11:00AM Thursday at the Langsford Funeral Home.  

...
Opinion
Dear Citizens and Staff of LSR7, From Bill Baird

I have received an overwhelming number of messages the last few days in regards to the announcement of Dr. Carpenter as the next...
If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board)
If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board) then the individuals should educate themselves about the position and...
Representative Rebecca Roeber’s Capitol Report
Thousands of Missourians from across the state made their way to Jefferson City this week to join in the festivities as the state welcomed its new statewide...
Sports
What I REID Into It: Playoffs - Chiefs vs. Steelers
Welcome Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC playoffs

Meet A Maverick: Kevin Tansey
The only Missouri Maverick named to the ECHL All-Star game, Kevin Tansey, continues to outshine others in the league in this his first full professional...
White, Fitzgerald Make Friendly Wager on AFC Divisional Round Game
Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have engaged in a friendly wager on the outcome of Sunday’s Kansas...
Scouting News
New Eagle Scout: Ryan Austin Kallenberger
In July of 2010 Ryan Austin Kallenberger became a Scout. He earned each...
New Eagle Scout: T. William “Willie” Trafton III
T. William “Willie” Trafton III became a Scout in May of 2012 and worked his way up the ranks...
Annual Boy Scout Christmas Tree Lot
Boy Scout Troop 366 is holding their annual Christmas Tree Lot again this year
VFW News
VFW Scholarship Winners
VFW Post 5789 is pleased to announce the winners of their first annual scholarship competition in each of the three public high schools in Lee’s Summit.
VFW Corned Beef & Cabbage Meal on Saturday, March 15

The VFW Post 5789 Ladies Auxiliary will again be hosting a Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal on Saturday March...

VFW Voice Of Democracy Winner

Jordan Hoffman, the District 5 winner of the Voice of Democracy program and an LSHS sophomore

Lee's Summit City Updates
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session

Thursday,...
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Police Blotter
Police Blotter: January 2, 2017 through January 8, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Police Blotter: December 27, 2016 to January 3, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Police Blotter December 19 through December 26, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Election-Legals
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to 
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015
Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015

                Click to...
Classifieds
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONS
Lee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
