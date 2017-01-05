|
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Featured Articles
|Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
|The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics season kicks off on Jan. 7
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are proud to announce the birth of their third sonMissouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are proud to announce the birth of their third son, Joseph Nickels Galloway, born the afternoon...
Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Bob White, Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education president, will make an announcement at this time.
Football Coach Dalton Vann Leaves SCA For Inner-City WorkAfter the most successful season in the program’s history, Eagles head football coach Dalton Vann announced on January 4 that he will not return to coach...
Jill (Gromer) LadasM. Jill Ladas, 73, Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on Saturday December 24, 2016 at Kansas City Hospice House.
Lawrence Howell HudsonLawrence Howell Hudson went to be with his Lord at 7:25 p.m. on December 27, 2016 at Holden Manor in Holden, MO.
Donna Lee BrownDonna Lee Brown, 81, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on December 26, 2016, at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO.
...
What I REID Into It: Playoffs Bye WeekThe Kansas City Chiefs, under the regime of GM John Dorsey and Head Coach Andy Reid, continue to make progress since their arrival in 2013
...
Meet A Maverick: Kyle Schempp
When Mavericks hockey fans cheer this season about a wonderful result by...
What I REID Into It: Chiefs At ChargersThe 2016 season gave the Kansas City Chiefs the rare opportunity to beat the same opponent to open and close the regular season
...
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session
Thursday,...
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Police Blotter: December 27, 2016 to January 3, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Police Blotter December 19 through December 26, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Police Blotter December 12 through December 14, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Click to...
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONSLee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
