|
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
|
|Featured Articles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 22, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals regretfully announce the passing of Yordano Ventura, who perished in a car accident last night in the Dominican Republic. There are no details available at this time regarding the accident that claimed the life of the 25-year old Ventura.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
|
|
The related City ordinance has been renewed on an annual basis since 1991.
Six months have passed since the Tribune published “Ethics Law Violations On City Council: Diane Forte's Conflict of Interest”. In that time, Councilwoman Forte and City Manager Steve Arbo have both made claims that they were unaware of State Statute 105.450.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
|
|Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Man’s Life Saved by Patron and Employees at Legacy Park Community Center
When Terrance Benson went into full cardiac arrest at Legacy Park Community Center on January 16, Austin Aguirre, Cameron Struckmeier, and Devin...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
1000 Kicks for Special Olympics Missouri Raises More than $6000On a hot summer's day, 77 karate students donned their uniforms and made their way to Lee's Summit North's football field to preform 1000 kicks for Special...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
UPDATE: Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point
"This will be all I can say at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.
"My daughter was robbed at gun...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Glen Morris O’Neal Sr.
Oct. 7 1936 – Feb. 1, 2017
Funeral Service will be Monday, February 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., at Langsford Funeral Home, 115...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
James Robert “Bob” BradfordThe family of James Robert “Bob” Bradford, 82 of Lee’s Summit, MO announce his passing on January 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Verdie Niblack
Services were held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Family and friends may visit 9am-10:30am on Tuesday, January 17 with services at...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Letter to the Editor From Randall W. CainI wish to say a few words re the hiring of Dr. Carpenter as the R-7 Superintendent
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Restore Hospital Medicare Payments With ACA RepealIn the New Year, Congress and President Trump have promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA)
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Letter to the Editor, Steve ArboI have taken note of your January 14, 2017 article stating that as the City Manager, I lacked knowledge of the Financial Disclosure requirements as outlined...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session
Thursday,...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Police Blotter: January 16 through January 22, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call's for police...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
Police Plotter: January 9, 2017 through January 16, 2017
|
|
Police Blotter: January 2, 2017 through January 8, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Click to...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONSLee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
MC Power Hosts LSEDC Advisory Board Luncheon