|
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
|
|Featured Articles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 22, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals regretfully announce the passing of Yordano Ventura, who perished in a car accident last night in the Dominican Republic. There are no details available at this time regarding the accident that claimed the life of the 25-year old Ventura.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
|
|
The related City ordinance has been renewed on an annual basis since 1991.
Six months have passed since the Tribune published “Ethics Law Violations On City Council: Diane Forte's Conflict of Interest”. In that time, Councilwoman Forte and City Manager Steve Arbo have both made claims that they were unaware of State Statute 105.450.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
|
|Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Lee's Summit Man Sentenced for $3.7 Million Mortgage FraudKANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced January 27, 2017 that a Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun PointFriday night, January 27, Mark Schierholz shared on Facebook that his 16-year-old daughter had been robbed at gun point at a stoplight at the intersection of...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Council Rules Committee Discusses the Role of Alternates, Absent Council MembersMembers of the City Council Rules Committee discussed the role of alternates on various council committees and the procedure to follow when a council...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Meet A Maverick: Luke JuhaA newcomer with a funny last name is making his presence known in his rookie season with the Missouri Mavericks
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Culver's Classic MomentsOne week out of every year, local sports fans can expect to see talented athletes competing at a high level in an effort to win a championship
|FULL STORY »
|
|
What I REID Into It: Playoffs - Chiefs vs. SteelersWelcome Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC playoffs
|FULL STORY »
|
|
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session
Thursday,...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Police Blotter: January 16 through January 22, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call's for police...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
Police Plotter: January 9, 2017 through January 16, 2017
|
|
Police Blotter: January 2, 2017 through January 8, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Click to...
|FULL STORY »
|
|
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONSLee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
|FULL STORY »
|
|
|
City of Lee's Summit Makes Strides with Curbside Recycling